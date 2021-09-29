Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Cuts Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,659,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,169 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $22,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 76.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 32,186 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 39,179 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,338 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 27,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,264. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

