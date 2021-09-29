Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 237,030 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,342,164 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,030 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Covanta worth $23,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Covanta by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Covanta in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Covanta by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.16. 865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.95 and a beta of 1.40. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

CVA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

