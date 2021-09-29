DePay (DEPAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.28 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00003785 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DePay has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. DePay has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $48,780.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

