Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) traded down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $136.75 and last traded at $136.75. 1,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.87 and its 200-day moving average is $141.49.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.