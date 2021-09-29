Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Up to $17.44

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.44, but opened at $18.13. Delek US shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 2,810 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.14.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 4.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 9.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Delek US by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

