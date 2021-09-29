DeHive (DHV) Price Down 29.3% Over Last 7 Days

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001627 BTC on popular exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $569,176.73 and $545,552.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeHive has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00065580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00104494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00136906 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,348.91 or 0.99842446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.15 or 0.06814451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.12 or 0.00772976 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.