Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,388 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.05.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $353.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $215.02 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.86.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

