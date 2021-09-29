Dean Stoecker Sells 2,500 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $183,175.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $355,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.09. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $154.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,313,000 after purchasing an additional 501,390 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.5% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 905,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8,226.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 873,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,470,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

