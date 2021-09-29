Davis R M Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $197.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.05. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.16 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.