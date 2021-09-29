Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DVDCF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a $13.30 price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

DVDCF opened at $14.16 on Monday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

