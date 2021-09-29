Dassault Aviation Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 1st (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

Shares of Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) are scheduled to split on Friday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Friday, October 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS DUAVF opened at $1,075.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,124.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,154.33. Dassault Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $830.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1,275.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on DUAVF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

