Darwin Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 26.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,495,000 after buying an additional 893,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,980.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,097,000 after buying an additional 756,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $126,407,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $225.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,088. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $165.02 and a 52-week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.