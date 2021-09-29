Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 1,486 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.46. 14,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $439.13 and its 200-day moving average is $403.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $456.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.10.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

