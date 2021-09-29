Darwin Advisors LLC Invests $1.88 Million in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 373,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 184,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,443. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.83. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $115.28 and a 1-year high of $163.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

