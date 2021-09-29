Darwin Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,179 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.93. 139,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,786,797. The firm has a market cap of $146.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.70 and its 200 day moving average is $138.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $115.43 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

