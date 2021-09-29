Darwin Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Darwin Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,531 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Darwin Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,536. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.