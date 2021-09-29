Darwin Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,404 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 0.7% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.47. 169,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,469,100. The stock has a market cap of $306.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

