Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Daqo New Energy worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 305.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.01.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $441.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

