Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) vs. Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Head-To-Head Survey

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) and Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Daikin Industries,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sysmex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Sysmex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daikin Industries,Ltd. 7.42% 12.34% 6.44% Sysmex 11.93% 12.99% 9.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Sysmex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 2 2 0 2.50 Sysmex 0 3 1 0 2.25

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Sysmex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daikin Industries,Ltd. $23.52 billion 2.78 $1.47 billion $0.51 43.78 Sysmex $2.88 billion 9.05 $311.54 million $0.75 82.93

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Sysmex. Daikin Industries,Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sysmex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sysmex has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Sysmex pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sysmex pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Daikin Industries,Ltd. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment. The Chemicals segment offers fluorocarbon gas, fluororesin, and other chemical products such as semiconductor etching agent, water and oil repellent, surfactant, carbon fluoride, and fluorine oil. The Others segment covers oil machineries, special machineries, and electronic systems. The company was founded by Akira Yamada on October 25, 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), China, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Taro Nakatani on February 20, 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

