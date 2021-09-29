D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTWO. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Q2 by 18.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 765,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,406,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Q2 by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at $307,000.

Shares of QTWO stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $83.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.93.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. Q2’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

