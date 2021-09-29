D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 336,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,578,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,538,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,181,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $6.22. 119,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,264. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.75.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

