D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after buying an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,815,000 after purchasing an additional 262,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,244,000 after purchasing an additional 237,540 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,827,000 after purchasing an additional 184,159 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,499,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,655,000 after purchasing an additional 155,725 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.75. 53,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,804. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

