D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.5% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2,665.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $435,419,000 after buying an additional 1,424,888 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,505,318. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,429,290 shares of company stock valued at $878,520,830. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.