Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.47

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.47 and last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 18903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,581 shares of company stock valued at $985,416 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,433,000 after purchasing an additional 316,365 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after acquiring an additional 108,816 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

