Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Financial Survey

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Origin Materials and Cyclo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 0 0 2.00 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Origin Materials currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.65%. Given Origin Materials’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Origin Materials and Cyclo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 1,157.90 -$7.53 million N/A N/A

Origin Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27% Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Origin Materials beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

