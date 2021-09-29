CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $68.77

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.77, but opened at $67.37. CVR Partners shares last traded at $67.07, with a volume of 101 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $716.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.04.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,874.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.