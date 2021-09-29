CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CTS to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16. CTS has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CTS will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

