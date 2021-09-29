CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,387,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935,162 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CSX were worth $44,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CSX by 157.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,709,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,580,000 after buying an additional 1,657,749 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 217.9% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 192.0% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,735 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of CSX by 205.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 205.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 189,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 127,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

