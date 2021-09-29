CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.72

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.72 and traded as low as $8.85. CSP shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 344 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $38.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.57 and a beta of 1.76.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CSP in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CSP by 9.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 251,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSP by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 26.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSP Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

