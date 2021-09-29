CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.72

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.72 and traded as low as $8.85. CSP shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 344 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $38.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.57 and a beta of 1.76.
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter.
CSP Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSPI)
CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.
