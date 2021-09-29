CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.29

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.29 and traded as high as $48.88. CSG Systems International shares last traded at $48.43, with a volume of 199,060 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 960.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 433.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

