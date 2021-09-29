CryptEx (CRX) Price Tops $12.53 on Exchanges

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for about $12.53 or 0.00029941 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $1,734.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,675.59 or 0.99565871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00083067 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00049962 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001354 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.