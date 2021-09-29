Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.37 Per Share

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.37 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Crown Place VCT’s previous dividend of $0.78. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CRWN stock remained flat at $GBX 33.20 ($0.43) on Wednesday. 8,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,174. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.01. The company has a market capitalization of £74.11 million and a PE ratio of 166.00. Crown Place VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 33.84 ($0.44).

Crown Place VCT

Crown Place VCT PLC specializes investments in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare, information technology, and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. The portfolio companies' gross assets must not exceed Â£15 million ($17.39 million) immediately prior to the investment and Â£16 million ($18.55 million) immediately thereafter.

