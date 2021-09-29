Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.98

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 2732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $805.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

