Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Stake Boosted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,705 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.37% of Crescent Point Energy worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,509,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,727,000 after buying an additional 7,104,713 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568,811 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,802 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. The firm had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

