Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €192.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €201.50 ($237.06).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €189.35 ($222.76) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €184.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €177.67.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

