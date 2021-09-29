Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 263.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Covetrus by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,293,000 after purchasing an additional 972,278 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 307.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 661,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,888,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,530,000 after acquiring an additional 585,304 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 141.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 542,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after acquiring an additional 318,033 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 66.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 699,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,961,000 after acquiring an additional 278,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $39,637.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,538.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $39,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,694 shares of company stock valued at $635,247. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVET stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVET shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

