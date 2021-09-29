Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report sales of $181.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.96 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $179.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $731.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.61 million to $733.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $754.96 million, with estimates ranging from $749.56 million to $760.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

CUZ traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.15. 498,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.45. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $40.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

