Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Gap Down to $93.65

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.65, but opened at $89.89. Cortexyme shares last traded at $90.46, with a volume of 731 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cortexyme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $2,096,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,861 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,158 over the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

