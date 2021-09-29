Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

