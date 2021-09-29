Contrasting Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) and Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) and Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stagwell and Publicis Groupe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 0 0 0 N/A Publicis Groupe 0 5 8 0 2.62

Publicis Groupe has a consensus price target of $15.97, indicating a potential downside of 4.20%. Given Publicis Groupe’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Publicis Groupe is more favorable than Stagwell.

Risk & Volatility

Stagwell has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Publicis Groupe has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stagwell and Publicis Groupe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $1.20 billion 0.50 -$228.97 million N/A N/A Publicis Groupe $11.58 billion 1.45 $657.97 million $1.27 13.13

Publicis Groupe has higher revenue and earnings than Stagwell.

Profitability

This table compares Stagwell and Publicis Groupe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell -17.26% N/A -13.72% Publicis Groupe N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Publicis Groupe shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stagwell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Publicis Groupe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Publicis Groupe beats Stagwell on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

