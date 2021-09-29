Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CLR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Continental Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.03.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Continental Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.