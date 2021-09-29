ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 20,105 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,766 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $68.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

