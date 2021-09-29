Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,838 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

