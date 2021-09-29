Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.58.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

