Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.58 Million Position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYD. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,662,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after purchasing an additional 179,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,640 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. 21.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE CYD opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. China Yuchai International Limited has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

