ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.79 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,078,000 after buying an additional 267,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100,991 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,794,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,640,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,922,000 after acquiring an additional 130,051 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 147,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

