Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Up 3.8%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $24.97. Approximately 1,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 83,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Separately, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the second quarter worth $28,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.