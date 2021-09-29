Conflux Network (CFX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,402.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.95 or 0.06909844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00347641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $490.68 or 0.01157207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00109877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.53 or 0.00612061 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.48 or 0.00564778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.00301815 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

