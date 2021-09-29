Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,793 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,549 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,094,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,586,000 after purchasing an additional 317,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,983,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,912,000 after purchasing an additional 262,888 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

