Compass (NYSE:COMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Compass (NYSE:COMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

NYSE:COMP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,460. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82. Compass has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

